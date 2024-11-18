10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/22/24 $61.00 $28.4K 8.3K 15.2K INTC PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $10.00 $220.0K 7.4K 4.0K MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $370.00 $93.0K 2.5K 3.8K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $30.00 $62.0K 13.5K 2.3K MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $180.00 $60.0K 1.1K 2.0K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $0.50 $1.2 million 34.2K 1.7K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $420.00 $25.4K 11.4K 1.0K DT CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $55.00 $114.0K 210 1.0K FTNT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $93.00 $33.4K 139 927 NN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $82.3K 953 824

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For PLTR (NYSE:PLTR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 22, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $61.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $142.0 per contract. There were 8355 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15274 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 760 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 4000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $220.0K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 7499 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4036 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 22, 2024. Parties traded 37 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.0K, with a price of $2535.0 per contract. There were 2597 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3801 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 123 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 13573 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2336 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 123 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 1169 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2025 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 760 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $0.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.2 million, with a price of $13941.0 per contract. There were 34271 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1705 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $1272.0 per contract. There were 11435 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1079 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DT (NYSE:DT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 95 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.0K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 210 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1019 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FTNT (NASDAQ:FTNT), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 22, 2024. Parties traded 167 contract(s) at a $93.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 139 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 927 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NN (NASDAQ:NN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 424 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 183 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.3K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 953 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 824 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

