10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $142.00 $144.1K 25.4K 105.2K PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $64.00 $30.4K 496 30.3K CLSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $37.00 $55.2K 86.9K 2.3K ZETA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $20.00 $25.0K 2.4K 2.0K MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/22/24 $400.00 $61.6K 3.5K 1.8K TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $220.00 $30.0K 12.2K 848 NN PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $15.00 $105.0K 26 600 MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $77.50 $27.7K 685 530 MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $35.00 $48.1K 2.8K 503 AAOI CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $30.00 $27.3K 1.8K 462

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 2027 contract(s) at a $142.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $144.1K, with a price of $71.0 per contract. There were 25443 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 105282 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NYSE:PLTR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 251 contract(s) at a $64.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $121.0 per contract. There were 496 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30310 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLSK (NASDAQ:CLSK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 245 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 184 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.2K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 86959 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2305 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZETA (NYSE:ZETA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 63 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 2459 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2094 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on November 22, 2024. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.6K, with a price of $685.0 per contract. There were 3520 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1848 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 248 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $121.0 per contract. There were 12242 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 848 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NN (NASDAQ:NN), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.0K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 26 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 399 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 36 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 685 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 530 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 217 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 148 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.1K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 2857 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 503 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAOI (NASDAQ:AAOI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 161 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 1896 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 462 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

