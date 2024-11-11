10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $330.00 $108.0K 1.9K 33.5K NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/22/24 $145.00 $222.6K 26.8K 10.9K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $50.00 $34.8K 19.3K 6.5K TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $200.00 $28.8K 25.4K 3.4K AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $225.00 $31.6K 28.3K 3.2K SOUN CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $6.50 $29.6K 6.6K 3.0K CRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $330.00 $72.0K 35 1.0K PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $65.00 $102.5K 3.6K 793 CLSK PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $18.00 $41.2K 104 589 DELL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $130.00 $35.9K 2.8K 578

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 78 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.0K, with a price of $1385.0 per contract. There were 1998 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33540 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on November 22, 2024. Parties traded 325 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $222.6K, with a price of $685.0 per contract. There were 26890 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10904 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 67 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 401 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 19391 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6507 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 28 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $1032.0 per contract. There were 25498 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3493 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 67 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 44 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 28398 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3205 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOUN (NASDAQ:SOUN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $6.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $148.0 per contract. There were 6653 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3006 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM (NYSE:CRM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 39 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.0K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 35 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1094 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NYSE:PLTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 221 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.5K, with a price of $1025.0 per contract. There were 3619 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 793 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLSK (NASDAQ:CLSK), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $206.0 per contract. There were 104 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 589 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DELL (NYSE:DELL), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.9K, with a price of $719.0 per contract. There were 2862 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 578 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.