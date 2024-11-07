10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $147.00 $95.3K 5.1K 39.3K SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $25.00 $36.3K 7.3K 19.5K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $422.50 $32.5K 5.6K 7.4K APP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $250.00 $53.2K 4.6K 6.6K CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $17.00 $420.6K 2.9K 4.7K CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $15.00 $39.7K 17.2K 4.0K WULF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $10.00 $34.0K 329 3.7K MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $35.00 $38.3K 9.1K 2.5K UMC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $7.00 $39.5K 2.6K 2.4K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $200.00 $37.5K 10.1K 2.3K

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 8, 2024. Parties traded 990 contract(s) at a $147.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.3K, with a price of $98.0 per contract. There were 5125 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39381 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on November 8, 2024. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.3K, with a price of $121.0 per contract. There were 7360 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19547 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on November 8, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $422.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 5653 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7465 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APP (NASDAQ:APP), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.2K, with a price of $2130.0 per contract. There were 4648 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6624 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CORZ (NASDAQ:CORZ), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 161 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 1717 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $420.6K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 2917 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4756 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CLSK (NASDAQ:CLSK), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 748 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.7K, with a price of $53.0 per contract. There were 17236 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4049 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WULF (NASDAQ:WULF), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 161 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 329 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3725 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 134 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 243 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.3K, with a price of $158.0 per contract. There were 9184 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2585 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UMC (NYSE:UMC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 1314 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 2687 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2424 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 225 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $3750.0 per contract. There were 10135 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2358 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

