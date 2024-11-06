10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $145.00 $30.2K 59.8K 115.2K MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $20.00 $61.8K 19.9K 16.2K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $200.00 $55.2K 128.8K 14.8K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $65.00 $31.3K 7.7K 3.2K ZS PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $160.00 $2.2 million 1.1K 3.1K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $170.00 $146.4K 9.4K 2.2K SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $45.00 $100.3K 3.3K 1.2K CSCO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $57.00 $37.2K 1.6K 711 MSTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $230.00 $30.0K 1.6K 578 QCOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $170.00 $66.1K 3.3K 467

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on November 8, 2024. Parties traded 159 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 59807 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 115290 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 711 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.8K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 19906 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16286 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 72 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.2K, with a price of $2760.0 per contract. There were 128880 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14851 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NYSE:PLTR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 72 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 257 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $122.0 per contract. There were 7742 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3265 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZS (NASDAQ:ZS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 135 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 3125 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.2 million, with a price of $730.0 per contract. There were 1169 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 1077 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $146.4K, with a price of $136.0 per contract. There were 9408 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2252 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 436 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.3K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 3384 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1263 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $57.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $124.0 per contract. There were 1687 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 711 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 9 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $3007.0 per contract. There were 1677 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 578 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 105 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.1K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 3344 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 467 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.