10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/08/24 $28.00 $26.2K 773 7.1K ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $100.00 $42.8K 2.4K 5.3K MSFT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/01/24 $415.00 $25.2K 5.8K 4.7K MSTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/01/24 $245.00 $37.8K 1.6K 3.9K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $140.00 $87.3K 18.3K 3.5K WOLF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $15.00 $360.7K 9.8K 1.9K GDDY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $160.00 $30.8K 157 1.1K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $18.00 $179.4K 410 1.0K FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $225.00 $29.8K 16.4K 935 AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/01/24 $200.00 $28.1K 1.2K 654

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on November 8, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $262.0 per contract. There were 773 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7155 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ENPH (NASDAQ:ENPH), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 343 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.8K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 2430 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5309 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on November 1, 2024. This event was a transfer of 35 contract(s) at a $415.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 5861 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4742 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 1, 2024. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.8K, with a price of $945.0 per contract. There were 1697 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3983 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 257 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.3K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 18364 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3512 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WOLF (NYSE:WOLF), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 1950 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 54 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $360.7K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 9876 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1975 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GDDY (NYSE:GDDY), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 24 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $1285.0 per contract. There were 157 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 232 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 370 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $179.4K, with a price of $485.0 per contract. There were 410 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1016 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSLR (NASDAQ:FSLR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $745.0 per contract. There were 16447 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 935 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on November 1, 2024. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $2810.0 per contract. There were 1209 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 654 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

