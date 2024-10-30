10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/01/24 $140.00 $37.4K 35.7K 96.6K SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $20.00 $235.4K 20.2K 26.5K AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/01/24 $235.00 $27.0K 24.9K 11.6K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $19.50 $30.4K 13.4K 5.9K MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $250.00 $89.0K 3.3K 4.6K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $495.00 $529.4K 230 2.4K CSCO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $55.00 $37.5K 1.0K 529 DELL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $140.00 $79.5K 971 320 ORCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $200.00 $56.3K 1.8K 292 AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $180.00 $25.2K 9.5K 253

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on November 1, 2024. Parties traded 148 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $253.0 per contract. There were 35794 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 96643 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 79 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1427 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $235.4K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 20241 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26576 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on November 1, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 24907 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11650 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on November 1, 2024. Parties traded 800 contract(s) at a $19.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $38.0 per contract. There were 13423 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5975 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 1, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.0K, with a price of $890.0 per contract. There were 3315 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4687 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 169 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 471 contract(s) at a $495.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 58 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $529.4K, with a price of $1125.0 per contract. There were 230 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2496 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 142 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 140 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $268.0 per contract. There were 1064 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 529 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DELL (NYSE:DELL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 79 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.5K, with a price of $1590.0 per contract. There were 971 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 320 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 233 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 55 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.3K, with a price of $1025.0 per contract. There were 1867 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 292 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 21 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 9578 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 253 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

