10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $142.00 $116.6K 125.4K 87.2K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $157.50 $32.8K 6.4K 19.9K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $220.00 $172.1K 30.5K 6.5K TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $200.00 $34.5K 3.6K 4.5K IONQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/01/24 $15.00 $47.5K 1.1K 3.2K WOLF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $15.00 $30.6K 602 2.8K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $400.00 $171.2K 2.8K 2.6K MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $135.00 $35.0K 18.3K 2.0K DDOG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $90.00 $27.9K 878 605 FRSH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $7.50 $79.9K 76 472

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 25, 2024. This event was a transfer of 452 contract(s) at a $142.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $116.6K, with a price of $258.0 per contract. There were 125476 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 87252 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 25, 2024. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $157.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $219.0 per contract. There were 6422 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19963 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 88 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 76 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $172.1K, with a price of $2265.0 per contract. There were 30561 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6592 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 25, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 3684 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IONQ (NYSE:IONQ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on November 1, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.5K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 1167 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3280 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WOLF (NYSE:WOLF), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 170 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 602 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2871 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 71 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $171.2K, with a price of $2412.0 per contract. There were 2813 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2685 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 60 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 18351 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2037 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DDOG (NASDAQ:DDOG), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 151 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 152 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $184.0 per contract. There were 878 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 605 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FRSH (NASDAQ:FRSH), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 123 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.9K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 76 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 472 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

