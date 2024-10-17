10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $140.00 $52.9K 130.5K 372.3K TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $210.00 $33.8K 3.4K 43.0K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $157.50 $132.4K 9.6K 17.6K ASML CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $700.00 $26.5K 1.3K 4.8K MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $190.00 $53.0K 3.9K 4.6K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $150.00 $107.2K 6.2K 2.5K AVGO PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $190.00 $29.5K 646 1.5K APP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $135.00 $49.7K 156 1.5K FRSH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $10.00 $105.0K 2.1K 1.0K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/25/24 $415.00 $33.0K 2.5K 955

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 504 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.9K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 130533 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 372360 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 137 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $247.0 per contract. There were 3464 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 43051 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1025 contract(s) at a $157.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 84 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.4K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 9639 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17680 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ASML (NASDAQ:ASML), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $884.0 per contract. There were 1354 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4871 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 265 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 3966 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4663 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 246 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.2K, with a price of $715.0 per contract. There were 6267 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 646 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1588 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APP (NASDAQ:APP), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 127 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 38 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.7K, with a price of $1310.0 per contract. There were 156 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1511 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FRSH (NASDAQ:FRSH), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 127 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.0K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 2126 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on October 25, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $415.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 2513 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 955 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

