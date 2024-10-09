10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/11/24 $133.00 $26.8K 23.2K 120.5K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/11/24 $420.00 $25.2K 6.5K 11.1K AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $182.50 $117.6K 4.0K 7.5K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $170.00 $28.5K 14.5K 7.1K MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/11/24 $190.00 $62.6K 3.3K 6.7K AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $225.00 $97.8K 17.4K 4.4K WULF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $5.00 $104.8K 11.0K 3.5K APLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $8.50 $25.0K 6.1K 2.9K TWLO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $63.00 $39.2K 40 2.5K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $20.00 $128.5K 27.7K 1.0K

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 11, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $133.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $134.0 per contract. There were 23206 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 120537 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 11, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $252.0 per contract. There were 6574 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11144 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 11, 2024. Parties traded 293 contract(s) at a $182.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.6K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 4051 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7539 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 14540 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7166 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 11, 2024. This event was a transfer of 83 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.6K, with a price of $755.0 per contract. There were 3319 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6781 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 72 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.8K, with a price of $1305.0 per contract. There were 17475 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4459 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WULF (NASDAQ:WULF), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 3495 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.8K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 11042 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3586 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APLD (NASDAQ:APLD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 11, 2024. This event was a transfer of 625 contract(s) at a $8.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 6172 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2998 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWLO (NYSE:TWLO), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on November 1, 2024. Parties traded 714 contract(s) at a $63.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.2K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 40 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2540 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 100 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 684 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $128.5K, with a price of $187.0 per contract. There were 27744 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1017 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

