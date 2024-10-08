10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $131.00 $37.8K 126.4K 205.3K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $177.50 $27.5K 11.9K 13.0K CORZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $12.00 $126.5K 3.6K 6.3K ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $172.50 $61.8K 2.0K 5.9K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $22.50 $31.0K 9.0K 5.0K MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $195.00 $35.8K 927 2.0K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $410.00 $29.5K 1.3K 1.6K PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $35.00 $26.0K 4.1K 987 JKS CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $25.00 $30.1K 1.1K 953 SMCI PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $40.00 $295.1K 15.4K 890

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 11, 2024. Parties traded 121 contract(s) at a $131.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.8K, with a price of $314.0 per contract. There were 126493 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 205398 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 11, 2024. Parties traded 170 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $162.0 per contract. There were 11976 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13017 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CORZ (NASDAQ:CORZ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 11, 2024. This event was a transfer of 3163 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 61 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.5K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 3618 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6386 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 218 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.8K, with a price of $284.0 per contract. There were 2085 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5964 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 11, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 9084 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5009 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 28 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $1280.0 per contract. There were 927 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 11, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 1324 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1684 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NYSE:PLTR), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 101 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 138 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $189.0 per contract. There were 4109 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 987 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JKS (NYSE:JKS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 1138 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 953 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 720 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $295.1K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 15434 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 890 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.