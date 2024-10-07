10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/11/24 $130.00 $124.5K 80.3K 232.4K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $175.00 $30.1K 12.0K 44.0K AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/11/24 $225.00 $38.3K 16.8K 20.1K DQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $30.00 $26.4K 600 5.1K SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/25/24 $50.00 $29.9K 2.5K 2.9K TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $190.00 $48.0K 7.3K 2.6K MSTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $200.00 $26.9K 13.7K 1.7K WULF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $5.00 $105.1K 4.7K 1.2K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $30.00 $29.8K 37.9K 994 INTC PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $25.00 $44.0K 19.2K 305

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 11, 2024. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $124.5K, with a price of $249.0 per contract. There were 80376 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 232469 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 11, 2024. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $299.0 per contract. There were 12003 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 44026 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 11, 2024. This event was a transfer of 188 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.3K, with a price of $204.0 per contract. There were 16855 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20146 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DQ (NYSE:DQ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 102 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 600 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5149 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on October 25, 2024. This event was a transfer of 130 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 2591 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2980 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $481.0 per contract. There were 7369 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2655 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 102 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 8 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $3365.0 per contract. There were 13728 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1717 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WULF (NASDAQ:WULF), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.1K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 4799 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1209 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 102 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 360 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $83.0 per contract. There were 37989 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 994 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 165 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 19231 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 305 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

