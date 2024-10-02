10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $117.00 $50.2K 25.4K 42.1K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/04/24 $160.00 $25.7K 10.6K 37.6K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $110.00 $25.7K 10.4K 3.1K TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/25/24 $190.00 $45.0K 780 2.0K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $420.00 $54.3K 4.4K 1.5K CRM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/04/24 $275.00 $27.6K 763 936 INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $22.50 $28.1K 13.9K 377 MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $170.00 $428.5K 1.0K 206 APPN CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $40.00 $26.4K 63 103 ADSK CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $280.00 $66.0K 262 91

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 4, 2024. Parties traded 433 contract(s) at a $117.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.2K, with a price of $116.0 per contract. There were 25469 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 4, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $257.0 per contract. There were 10676 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37632 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 89 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $289.0 per contract. There were 10409 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3151 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on October 25, 2024. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 780 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2056 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.3K, with a price of $725.0 per contract. There were 4416 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1516 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM (NYSE:CRM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 4, 2024. This event was a transfer of 39 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 763 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 936 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 107 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $281.0 per contract. There were 13989 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 377 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 170 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $428.5K, with a price of $4285.0 per contract. There were 1030 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 206 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APPN (NASDAQ:APPN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 142 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 103 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $257.0 per contract. There were 63 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ADSK (NASDAQ:ADSK), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.0K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 262 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 91 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.