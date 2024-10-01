10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $117.00 $53.0K 7.2K 113.7K AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $225.00 $26.5K 16.5K 50.4K SMCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $38.00 $27.5K 0 4.4K PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $31.00 $40.8K 189 3.3K MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/04/24 $150.00 $47.2K 2.3K 3.1K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $165.00 $64.3K 5.1K 3.1K MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/04/24 $99.00 $46.3K 574 3.0K AVGO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $155.00 $30.8K 790 2.9K QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $200.00 $47.7K 4.8K 2.0K SNOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $115.00 $76.0K 2.4K 1.2K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 4, 2024. Parties traded 241 contract(s) at a $117.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.0K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 7298 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 113715 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 4, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 16543 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50485 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on October 11, 2024. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4484 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NYSE:PLTR), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 143 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 180 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.8K, with a price of $227.0 per contract. There were 189 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3337 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 4, 2024. This event was a transfer of 192 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.2K, with a price of $246.0 per contract. There were 2302 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3190 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on October 11, 2024. This event was a transfer of 221 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.3K, with a price of $291.0 per contract. There were 5161 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3163 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 4, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $99.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.3K, with a price of $232.0 per contract. There were 574 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3055 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on October 11, 2024. This event was a transfer of 280 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 790 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2929 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 159 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.7K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 4855 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2077 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 304 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 2453 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1214 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

