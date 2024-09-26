10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/27/24 $125.00 $32.5K 10.3K 73.9K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $227.50 $25.2K 18.6K 51.4K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $20.00 $29.0K 25.7K 6.6K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $435.00 $29.2K 3.4K 4.6K DOCN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $42.50 $35.0K 3.7K 1.6K PGY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.00 $29.4K 1.0K 413 ACN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $350.00 $25.4K 666 399 JBL CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $120.00 $30.6K 689 360 INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $38.00 $33.0K 3.1K 290 AVGO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $220.00 $34.9K 1.3K 269

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 27, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 10322 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 73990 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 27, 2024. Parties traded 252 contract(s) at a $227.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 18626 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51421 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 113 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 25783 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6686 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on October 4, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $435.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $292.0 per contract. There were 3437 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4628 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DOCN (NYSE:DOCN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 3702 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1649 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PGY (NASDAQ:PGY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 113 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 190 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 1001 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 413 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ACN (NYSE:ACN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 27, 2024. Parties traded 62 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 666 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 399 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JBL (NYSE:JBL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 42 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $730.0 per contract. There were 689 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 360 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 813 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 112 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 3169 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 290 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 113 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 92 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 1326 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 269 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

