10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $120.00 $61.8K 117.4K 228.1K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/27/24 $227.50 $75.6K 12.7K 26.0K CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $54.00 $154.0K 80 8.6K WULF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $5.50 $29.3K 2.6K 7.2K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $23.00 $38.5K 45.7K 6.7K ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $180.00 $54.0K 5.8K 5.2K MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $150.00 $445.8K 1.5K 3.7K TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $180.00 $39.0K 2.6K 3.5K U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $17.00 $41.9K 5.4K 3.5K MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $425.00 $35.9K 2.7K 1.7K

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 27, 2024. This event was a transfer of 206 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.8K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 117424 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 228149 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 27, 2024. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $227.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.6K, with a price of $189.0 per contract. There were 12774 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26097 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 7000 contract(s) at a $54.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $154.0K, with a price of $22.0 per contract. There were 80 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8636 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WULF (NASDAQ:WULF), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 588 contract(s) at a $5.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 2613 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7229 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 301 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 45768 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6733 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 51 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $27.0 per contract. There were 5889 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5272 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on October 4, 2024. This event was a transfer of 572 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $445.8K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 1552 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3725 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 26 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $1500.0 per contract. There were 2601 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3586 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For U (NYSE:U), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 52 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 747 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.9K, with a price of $56.0 per contract. There were 5481 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3514 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 29 contract(s) at a $425.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.9K, with a price of $1240.0 per contract. There were 2716 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1721 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

