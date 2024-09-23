10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/27/24 $117.00 $34.6K 18.6K 67.8K SMCI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/27/24 $465.00 $58.4K 343 4.4K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $17.50 $28.2K 5.8K 3.4K MU PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $75.00 $177.0K 6.0K 3.3K MSTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/27/24 $145.00 $30.0K 1.1K 1.9K SNOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $170.00 $30.0K 200 1.1K PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $40.00 $27.6K 10.1K 853 DOCN CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $42.50 $25.0K 3.1K 783 AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $155.00 $74.3K 6.9K 694 HPE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $20.00 $40.7K 6.5K 582

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 27, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $117.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $173.0 per contract. There were 18651 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 67802 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 27, 2024. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $465.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.4K, with a price of $1460.0 per contract. There were 343 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4461 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 116 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $282.0 per contract. There were 5804 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3450 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 3000 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $177.0K, with a price of $59.0 per contract. There were 6088 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3343 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 27, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 1154 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1942 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 151 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 195 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $154.0 per contract. There were 200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1199 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NYSE:PLTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 88 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 93 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $297.0 per contract. There were 10187 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 853 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DOCN (NYSE:DOCN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 3193 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 783 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 116 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 52 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.3K, with a price of $1430.0 per contract. There were 6928 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 694 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HPE (NYSE:HPE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 116 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 194 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.7K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 6500 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 582 contract(s) were bought and sold.

