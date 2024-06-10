10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/14/24 $120.00 $36.5K 0 104.6K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/14/24 $200.00 $34.6K 48.0K 72.3K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/14/24 $160.00 $36.8K 6.9K 46.0K CLSK CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/14/24 $17.00 $114.5K 4.2K 8.0K IREN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/14/24 $11.00 $173.1K 1.0K 7.5K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/14/24 $427.50 $301.5K 4.8K 6.9K ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/14/24 $127.00 $25.5K 1.6K 3.0K MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/14/24 $130.00 $25.7K 970 2.3K AVGO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/14/24 $1450.00 $51.0K 781 1.9K SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/14/24 $780.00 $82.7K 407 1.0K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on June 14, 2024. Parties traded 252 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.5K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 104626 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on June 14, 2024. Parties traded 299 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $116.0 per contract. There were 48058 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 72354 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on June 14, 2024. Parties traded 132 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $279.0 per contract. There were 6976 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 46031 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLSK (NASDAQ:CLSK), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 14, 2024. This event was a transfer of 4580 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.5K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 4280 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8081 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 14, 2024. This event was a transfer of 6927 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $173.1K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 1043 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7528 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on June 14, 2024. Parties traded 900 contract(s) at a $427.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $301.5K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 4858 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6917 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 14, 2024. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $127.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 1646 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3014 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on June 14, 2024. Parties traded 271 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 970 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2379 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 14, 2024. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $1450.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.0K, with a price of $3400.0 per contract. There were 781 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1970 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 14, 2024. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $780.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.7K, with a price of $2758.0 per contract. There were 407 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1062 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

