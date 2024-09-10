10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/13/24 $105.00 $30.9K 22.8K 69.4K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $34.50 $246.4K 2.3K 6.0K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $90.00 $161.7K 7.4K 4.0K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $140.00 $49.8K 2.6K 1.9K SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/13/24 $405.00 $27.7K 252 1.5K MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $133.00 $83.9K 1.9K 823 MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $16.00 $29.0K 3.6K 782 TSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $155.00 $30.9K 8.0K 462 COMM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.00 $55.0K 5.3K 422 FIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $25.00 $33.1K 61 323

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 13, 2024. Parties traded 180 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $172.0 per contract. There were 22876 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 69420 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NYSE:PLTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 2143 contract(s) at a $34.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $246.4K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 2336 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6050 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 1100 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $161.7K, with a price of $147.0 per contract. There were 7479 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4032 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 13, 2024. This event was a transfer of 208 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.8K, with a price of $238.0 per contract. There were 2682 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1971 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 13, 2024. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $405.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $1260.0 per contract. There were 252 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1583 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 13, 2024. This event was a transfer of 575 contract(s) at a $133.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.9K, with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 1994 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 823 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 3607 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 782 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $248.0 per contract. There were 8066 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 462 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COMM (NASDAQ:COMM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 129 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 5365 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 422 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FIVN (NASDAQ:FIVN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 316 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 74 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.1K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 61 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 323 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

