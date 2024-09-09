10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $108.00 $86.9K 10.9K 37.6K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $220.00 $48.6K 15.6K 26.9K ORCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $135.00 $36.3K 6.7K 3.6K CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $8.50 $37.1K 679 3.3K SMCI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/13/24 $410.00 $38.5K 443 3.0K CLS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $43.00 $80.3K 2.2K 1.9K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $110.00 $56.1K 19.0K 1.3K DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $120.00 $55.0K 3.6K 920 TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $167.50 $135.0K 1.8K 804 QCOM PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $145.00 $47.4K 2.0K 726

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 13, 2024. Parties traded 521 contract(s) at a $108.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.9K, with a price of $166.0 per contract. There were 10935 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37679 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 13, 2024. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.6K, with a price of $324.0 per contract. There were 15653 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26947 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 143 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.3K, with a price of $254.0 per contract. There were 6744 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3639 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLSK (NASDAQ:CLSK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 13, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $8.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $37.0 per contract. There were 679 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3347 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 13, 2024. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $1925.0 per contract. There were 443 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3092 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLS (NYSE:CLS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 13, 2024. This event was a transfer of 765 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.3K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 2231 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1958 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 284 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 62 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.1K, with a price of $905.0 per contract. There were 19087 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1389 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DELL (NYSE:DELL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 39 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 3628 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 920 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $167.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $135.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 1832 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 804 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 608 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.4K, with a price of $78.0 per contract. There were 2025 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 726 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.