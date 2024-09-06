10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $105.00 $26.8K 4.6K 49.8K AMD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/13/24 $120.00 $35.1K 1.6K 21.9K AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/13/24 $227.50 $43.7K 10.9K 7.3K DOCN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $37.50 $33.3K 897 3.8K AI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $21.00 $35.0K 656 2.5K QCOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $160.00 $30.2K 1.9K 2.1K ORCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $140.00 $25.2K 1.0K 1.2K ON PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $60.00 $26.2K 15 1.0K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $31.00 $138.6K 6.0K 704 MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $128.00 $26.2K 930 607

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 13, 2024. Parties traded 112 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 4670 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 49821 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 13, 2024. This event was a transfer of 652 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $54.0 per contract. There were 1660 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21988 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 13, 2024. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $227.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.7K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 10957 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7387 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DOCN (NYSE:DOCN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 145 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 897 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3857 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AI (NYSE:AI), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 13, 2024. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 656 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2593 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 179 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $169.0 per contract. There were 1915 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2159 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 13, 2024. This event was a transfer of 49 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $515.0 per contract. There were 1005 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1282 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ON (NASDAQ:ON), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 196 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 15 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1091 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NYSE:PLTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 70 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 467 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $138.6K, with a price of $297.0 per contract. There were 6084 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 704 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $128.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 930 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 607 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

