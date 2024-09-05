10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/06/24 $109.00 $34.4K 13.7K 70.2K WULF CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $6.00 $48.0K 1.3K 11.7K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $215.00 $28.2K 8.4K 8.7K IREN CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $11.00 $51.0K 432 8.7K AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/06/24 $160.00 $59.6K 7.3K 7.9K CORZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $13.00 $44.3K 674 7.5K TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $165.00 $1.4 million 4.0K 2.8K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $420.00 $144.5K 9.4K 1.7K AIOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.50 $31.5K 3.7K 1.5K SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $412.50 $49.5K 69 1.2K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 6, 2024. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $109.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $86.0 per contract. There were 13738 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70238 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WULF (NASDAQ:WULF), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $24.0 per contract. There were 1396 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11758 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on September 6, 2024. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $14.0 per contract. There were 8403 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8770 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 43 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.0K, with a price of $34.0 per contract. There were 432 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8750 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 6, 2024. Parties traded 280 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.6K, with a price of $213.0 per contract. There were 7384 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7958 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CORZ (NASDAQ:CORZ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 43 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1266 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.3K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 674 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7532 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 288 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 597 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.4 million, with a price of $2370.0 per contract. There were 4067 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2886 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 459 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $144.5K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 9462 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1744 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AIOT (NASDAQ:AIOT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 3759 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1550 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 6, 2024. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $412.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 69 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1229 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

