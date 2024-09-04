10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $217.50 $25.3K 6.4K 34.7K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $112.00 $39.3K 8.3K 4.9K AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $230.00 $140.4K 4.6K 3.3K SMCI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/06/24 $410.00 $59.0K 2.7K 3.1K IREN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $207.2K 28.3K 2.2K U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $17.50 $28.4K 3.2K 2.2K MU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $100.00 $1.8 million 554 2.0K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $143.00 $37.0K 2.0K 1.4K PSTG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $50.00 $192.5K 123 1.1K AVGO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $170.00 $39.5K 3.4K 816

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 6, 2024. Parties traded 237 contract(s) at a $217.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $107.0 per contract. There were 6422 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34711 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 44 contract(s) at a $112.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.3K, with a price of $895.0 per contract. There were 8318 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4967 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1800 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.4K, with a price of $78.0 per contract. There were 4655 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3347 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 6, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.0K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 2703 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3197 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 499 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 846 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $207.2K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 28358 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2256 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding U (NYSE:U), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 135 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 148 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $192.0 per contract. There were 3249 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2239 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 170 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.8 million, with a price of $933.0 per contract. There were 554 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2043 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 6, 2024. This event was a transfer of 125 contract(s) at a $143.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $296.0 per contract. There were 2036 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1405 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PSTG (NYSE:PSTG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 1100 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $192.5K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 123 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1155 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 107 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $988.0 per contract. There were 3476 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 816 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

