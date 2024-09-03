10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $110.00 $26.5K 32.2K 134.5K AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/06/24 $155.00 $26.0K 5.2K 21.8K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $150.00 $29.9K 12.5K 8.4K CLSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/27/24 $11.50 $104.0K 262 4.0K HPQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $37.00 $27.1K 4.3K 3.3K MSFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/06/24 $412.50 $40.1K 946 2.4K ORCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $141.00 $28.7K 585 1.7K SMCI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/06/24 $445.00 $32.5K 737 1.6K MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $139.00 $1.5 million 33.8K 1.6K INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $20.00 $36.4K 22.1K 1.2K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 6, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 32283 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 134576 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 6, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 5269 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21817 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 146 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 12578 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8403 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CLSK (NASDAQ:CLSK), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on September 27, 2024. Parties traded 4000 contract(s) at a $11.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.0K, with a price of $26.0 per contract. There were 262 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4029 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HPQ (NYSE:HPQ), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 6, 2024. This event was a transfer of 186 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $146.0 per contract. There were 4362 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3390 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 6, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $412.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.1K, with a price of $401.0 per contract. There were 946 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2431 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $141.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 585 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1712 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 6, 2024. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $445.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $1627.0 per contract. There were 737 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1644 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1580 contract(s) at a $139.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.5 million, with a price of $960.0 per contract. There were 33859 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1607 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 836 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.4K, with a price of $455.0 per contract. There were 22116 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1270 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

