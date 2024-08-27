10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $130.00 $43.8K 136.1K 60.3K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $21.50 $45.3K 2.1K 19.1K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $32.00 $75.0K 5.3K 17.6K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $230.00 $37.5K 7.1K 13.5K SMCI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/30/24 $550.00 $56.0K 3.5K 6.6K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $100.00 $31.0K 3.7K 3.6K MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $410.00 $25.3K 10.9K 2.7K IREN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $461.5K 23.1K 2.3K LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $870.00 $30.8K 44 1.3K S PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $23.50 $115.0K 153 1.2K

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 30, 2024. Parties traded 69 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.8K, with a price of $635.0 per contract. There were 136166 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60303 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on September 6, 2024. Parties traded 2389 contract(s) at a $21.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.3K, with a price of $19.0 per contract. There were 2177 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19193 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 115 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 750 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 5388 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on September 6, 2024. This event was a transfer of 141 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $266.0 per contract. There were 7165 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13530 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 30, 2024. This event was a transfer of 28 contract(s) at a $550.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.0K, with a price of $2000.0 per contract. There were 3567 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6602 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 30, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 3707 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3625 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 52 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $1055.0 per contract. There were 10908 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2736 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 507 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $461.5K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 23167 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LRCX (NASDAQ:LRCX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 30, 2024. This event was a transfer of 77 contract(s) at a $870.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 44 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1304 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For S (NYSE:S), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 30, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $23.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 50 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.0K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 153 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1236 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

