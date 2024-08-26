10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $130.00 $28.6K 125.5K 92.9K AMD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $155.00 $359.9K 7.6K 4.5K SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $570.00 $25.6K 241 2.2K MU PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $99.00 $25.2K 1.2K 2.1K OKTA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $130.00 $29.3K 15.3K 1.3K MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $152.00 $72.4K 1.2K 1.1K IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $205.00 $172.2K 5.3K 976 ENPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $125.00 $32.0K 1.4K 909 NTGR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $17.00 $43.0K 20 900 CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $51.50 $27.8K 1.8K 770

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 30, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $572.0 per contract. There were 125581 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 92999 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 387 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $359.9K, with a price of $930.0 per contract. There were 7699 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4527 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 30, 2024. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $570.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $2560.0 per contract. There were 241 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2296 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 30, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $99.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $253.0 per contract. There were 1210 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2163 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OKTA (NASDAQ:OKTA), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 144 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 107 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 15303 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1339 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 30, 2024. Parties traded 130 contract(s) at a $152.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.4K, with a price of $555.0 per contract. There were 1206 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1179 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBM (NYSE:IBM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 81 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 287 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $172.2K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 5337 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 976 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ENPH (NASDAQ:ENPH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 30, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 1496 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 909 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NTGR (NASDAQ:NTGR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 207 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 20 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 900 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 464 contract(s) at a $51.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 1811 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 770 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

