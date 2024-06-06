10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/07/24 $167.50 $32.7K 8.8K 62.9K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/07/24 $1200.00 $28.5K 5.7K 60.1K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $23.00 $25.8K 26.0K 30.2K SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/07/24 $800.00 $38.1K 1.5K 4.8K IREN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.50 $58.5K 3.1K 3.8K PATH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $14.00 $43.0K 3.8K 1.7K DELL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $95.00 $840.0K 732 1.2K DOCU PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $50.00 $60.0K 1.4K 1.0K AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/07/24 $1385.00 $46.2K 598 560 SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/14/24 $132.00 $28.7K 211 415

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 7, 2024. This event was a transfer of 159 contract(s) at a $167.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $206.0 per contract. There were 8814 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 62904 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 7, 2024. Parties traded 17 contract(s) at a $1200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $1680.0 per contract. There were 5790 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NYSE:PLTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 197 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $131.0 per contract. There were 26080 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30266 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 7, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.1K, with a price of $763.0 per contract. There were 1552 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4888 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 589 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.5K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 3114 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3893 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PATH (NYSE:PATH), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $42.0 per contract. There were 3807 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1752 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DELL (NYSE:DELL), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 379 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 1200 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $840.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 732 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1211 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DOCU (NASDAQ:DOCU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 1492 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1005 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 7, 2024. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $1385.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.2K, with a price of $2570.0 per contract. There were 598 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 560 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on June 14, 2024. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $132.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 211 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 415 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

