10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/23/24 $129.00 $25.0K 32.4K 189.5K INTC PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $20.00 $30.1K 4.2K 8.0K MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $150.00 $85.2K 3.2K 3.8K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $210.00 $231.2K 5.6K 3.0K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $450.00 $44.5K 7.2K 2.4K CLSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $12.00 $26.0K 3.8K 1.6K WOLF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $12.50 $30.5K 2.0K 1.2K SMCI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/06/24 $600.00 $92.6K 438 1.0K S CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $25.00 $153.7K 2.5K 795 CORZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $65.1K 20.3K 741

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $129.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 32428 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 189511 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 184 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $164.0 per contract. There were 4291 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8033 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on August 30, 2024. Parties traded 297 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.2K, with a price of $287.0 per contract. There were 3203 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3815 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 147 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 492 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $231.2K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 5636 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3062 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 495 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.5K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 7216 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2481 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CLSK (NASDAQ:CLSK), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on August 30, 2024. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 3880 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1653 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WOLF (NYSE:WOLF), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 30, 2024. This event was a transfer of 869 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 55 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 2040 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1219 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on September 6, 2024. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.6K, with a price of $2317.0 per contract. There were 438 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding S (NYSE:S), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 750 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $153.7K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 2539 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 795 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CORZ (NASDAQ:CORZ), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 511 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 383 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.1K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 20349 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 741 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

