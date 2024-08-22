10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/23/24 $129.00 $54.0K 34.3K 110.5K TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $175.00 $5.4 million 26.7K 11.6K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $18.00 $27.1K 17.9K 9.7K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $152.50 $43.8K 6.4K 7.7K SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $120.00 $79.0K 1.0K 4.1K IREN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.00 $434.5K 16.2K 3.6K SMCI PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/23/24 $610.00 $28.6K 844 2.6K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $420.00 $70.9K 7.4K 1.5K AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $227.50 $25.0K 2.0K 1.4K AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $210.00 $28.0K 1.9K 1.1K

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 23, 2024. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $129.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 34319 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 110546 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 11131 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $5.4 million, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 26761 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11627 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on August 30, 2024. Parties traded 590 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $46.0 per contract. There were 17919 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9745 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 23, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $152.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.8K, with a price of $219.0 per contract. There were 6466 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7778 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 152 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.0K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 1021 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4133 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 148 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1330 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $434.5K, with a price of $326.0 per contract. There were 16263 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3649 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 23, 2024. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $610.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $1146.0 per contract. There were 844 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2637 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 77 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.9K, with a price of $924.0 per contract. There were 7400 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1594 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $227.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 2056 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1462 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on August 30, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 1922 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1182 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

