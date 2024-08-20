10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $130.00 $44.3K 69.3K 230.8K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/23/24 $157.50 $55.9K 14.9K 62.7K TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/23/24 $175.00 $47.2K 2.9K 10.0K SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/23/24 $600.00 $91.6K 1.9K 6.8K OKTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $130.00 $54.7K 15.1K 1.4K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $460.00 $53.7K 3.3K 1.2K DELL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $115.00 $43.2K 972 1.1K CORZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $10.00 $29.2K 1.8K 855 BILL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $50.00 $39.7K 1.8K 572 PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $395.00 $55.0K 60 522

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 23, 2024. This event was a transfer of 284 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.3K, with a price of $156.0 per contract. There were 69377 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 230888 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 23, 2024. Parties traded 233 contract(s) at a $157.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.9K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 14915 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 62736 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 23, 2024. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.2K, with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 2957 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10037 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 23, 2024. Parties traded 65 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.6K, with a price of $1410.0 per contract. There were 1998 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6896 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OKTA (NASDAQ:OKTA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 150 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 199 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.7K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 15170 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1412 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 213 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 27 contract(s) at a $460.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.7K, with a price of $1990.0 per contract. There were 3329 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1232 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DELL (NYSE:DELL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on August 30, 2024. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 972 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CORZ (NASDAQ:CORZ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on August 30, 2024. This event was a transfer of 730 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 1856 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 855 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BILL (NYSE:BILL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 23, 2024. This event was a transfer of 102 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.7K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 1838 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 572 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PANW (NASDAQ:PANW), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on August 30, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $395.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 60 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 522 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

