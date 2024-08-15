10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $120.00 $28.5K 116.1K 197.2K SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $600.00 $286.8K 3.9K 15.6K BTDR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $7.50 $180.0K 607 7.3K GLW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $43.00 $604.6K 590 5.0K AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $166.00 $53.0K 4.1K 4.1K CRWD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $262.50 $29.8K 1.2K 3.1K IREN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $470.0K 21.2K 2.0K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $165.00 $43.6K 11.5K 1.7K MRVL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $55.00 $37.2K 2.6K 1.5K CLS CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $62.50 $33.0K 680 1.2K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 116128 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 197220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $286.8K, with a price of $2870.0 per contract. There were 3958 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15613 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BTDR (NASDAQ:BTDR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 127 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $180.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 607 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7340 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GLW (NYSE:GLW), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 5001 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 67 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $604.6K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 590 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5029 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 342 contract(s) at a $166.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.0K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 4163 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4164 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWD (NASDAQ:CRWD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 222 contract(s) at a $262.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 1218 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3167 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 519 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $470.0K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 21274 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 181 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.6K, with a price of $241.0 per contract. There were 11590 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1771 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 372 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 2648 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1592 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLS (NYSE:CLS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 36 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 680 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1262 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

