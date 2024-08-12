10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $110.00 $53.4K 96.3K 183.6K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $215.00 $90.6K 19.7K 36.3K SMCI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $600.00 $29.5K 2.2K 10.9K MSFT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $410.00 $32.0K 4.6K 10.3K MRVL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $57.50 $1.5 million 4.5K 2.5K AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/06/24 $155.00 $43.2K 457 2.3K DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $97.00 $30.0K 457 1.6K TXN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $192.50 $37.5K 57 411 ARM CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/23/24 $120.00 $32.6K 510 391 ZETA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $20.00 $113.5K 1.1K 235

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 177 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.4K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 96327 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 183609 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.6K, with a price of $182.0 per contract. There were 19710 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36332 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 2285 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10952 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 4647 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10317 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 158 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2500 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.5 million, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 4532 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2572 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on September 6, 2024. Parties traded 72 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 457 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2366 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DELL (NYSE:DELL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $97.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 457 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1692 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TXN (NASDAQ:TXN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on August 23, 2024. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $192.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 57 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 411 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ARM (NASDAQ:ARM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on August 23, 2024. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 510 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 391 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZETA (NYSE:ZETA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 130 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 227 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $113.5K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 1183 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 235 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

