10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/09/24 $105.00 $35.9K 39.2K 208.1K DELL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/23/24 $90.00 $50.0K 637 2.9K TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/23/24 $165.00 $364.5K 2.9K 2.0K PANW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $350.00 $56.7K 2.1K 1.4K DOCN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $35.00 $34.4K 5.1K 1.3K PATH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $30.00 $27.6K 2.7K 1.1K MSTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $130.00 $38.9K 4.4K 1.0K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $470.00 $44.5K 9.4K 914 NET CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $79.00 $141.2K 2.6K 502 ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $830.00 $132.7K 209 342

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 431 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.9K, with a price of $84.0 per contract. There were 39209 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 208185 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DELL (NYSE:DELL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 14 day(s) on August 23, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $502.0 per contract. There were 637 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2987 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on August 23, 2024. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $364.5K, with a price of $729.0 per contract. There were 2997 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2016 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PANW (NASDAQ:PANW), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 482 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.7K, with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 2163 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1481 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DOCN (NYSE:DOCN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 98 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 93 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 5147 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1380 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PATH (NYSE:PATH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 525 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 622 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $44.0 per contract. There were 2737 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.9K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 4432 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1046 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 161 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 54 contract(s) at a $470.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.5K, with a price of $825.0 per contract. There were 9468 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 914 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NET (NYSE:NET), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on August 30, 2024. Parties traded 501 contract(s) at a $79.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $141.2K, with a price of $282.0 per contract. There were 2612 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ASML (NASDAQ:ASML), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 42 contract(s) at a $830.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.7K, with a price of $3160.0 per contract. There were 209 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 342 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

