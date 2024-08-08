10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/09/24 $105.00 $29.1K 38.3K 181.2K AAPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $220.00 $28.2K 35.7K 15.7K INTC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $25.00 $51.5K 12.0K 3.7K SOUN CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $4.00 $58.5K 1.7K 1.0K IREN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $4.00 $60.0K 0 1.0K MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/09/24 $129.00 $86.4K 0 913 SMCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/23/24 $550.00 $29.1K 64 706 MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $407.50 $27.9K 564 413 CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $280.00 $475.8K 1.5K 307 FIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $45.00 $36.0K 573 273

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 9, 2024. This event was a transfer of 156 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $186.0 per contract. There were 38341 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 181287 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $141.0 per contract. There were 35742 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15704 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 43 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.5K, with a price of $515.0 per contract. There were 12003 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3749 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOUN (NASDAQ:SOUN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.5K, with a price of $117.0 per contract. There were 1794 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1026 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 197 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 9, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $129.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.4K, with a price of $432.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 913 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on August 23, 2024. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $550.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $1622.0 per contract. There were 64 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 706 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $407.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $930.0 per contract. There were 564 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 413 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWD (NASDAQ:CRWD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 162 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 231 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $475.8K, with a price of $2060.0 per contract. There were 1536 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 307 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FIVN (NASDAQ:FIVN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 180 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 573 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 273 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

