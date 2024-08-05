10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/09/24 $100.00 $29.7K 6.2K 100.6K AI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $25.00 $26.3K 5.3K 7.7K AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $230.00 $33.5K 49.2K 6.8K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $23.00 $31.4K 14.3K 2.2K SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/09/24 $750.00 $77.0K 1.0K 2.1K INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $638.0K 9.0K 2.1K MSFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/09/24 $395.00 $31.2K 1.4K 1.3K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $137.00 $63.5K 1.9K 1.3K AVGO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $140.00 $54.0K 5.0K 1.0K APH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $65.00 $204.6K 3.2K 835

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 9, 2024. This event was a transfer of 59 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 6277 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100626 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AI (NYSE:AI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 46 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 84 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $314.0 per contract. There were 5351 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7779 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 46 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 115 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $292.0 per contract. There were 49213 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6851 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NYSE:PLTR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 129 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.4K, with a price of $244.0 per contract. There were 14370 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2268 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 9, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $750.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.0K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 1087 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2124 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 529 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 1679 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $638.0K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 9066 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2124 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 9, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $395.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $625.0 per contract. There were 1434 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1390 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $137.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.5K, with a price of $635.0 per contract. There were 1930 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1360 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 11 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 103 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 5070 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1008 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APH (NYSE:APH), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 102 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 835 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $204.6K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 3233 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 835 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.