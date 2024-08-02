10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/02/24 $105.00 $42.8K 13.8K 142.5K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/02/24 $225.00 $85.0K 19.1K 106.4K AMD PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/09/24 $135.00 $28.1K 2.6K 4.6K INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $30.00 $48.9K 4.8K 3.9K TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $140.00 $64.1K 13.2K 3.6K AVGO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $141.00 $272.3K 4.9K 3.2K STX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $95.00 $109.5K 118 1.0K WOLF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $27.00 $28.0K 1 1.0K CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $210.00 $25.8K 696 912 INTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $640.00 $67.4K 45 740

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.8K, with a price of $107.0 per contract. There were 13820 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 142540 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 986 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.0K, with a price of $86.0 per contract. There were 19176 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 106441 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on August 9, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $563.0 per contract. There were 2667 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4645 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 322 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 350 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.9K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 4817 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3955 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 240 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.1K, with a price of $267.0 per contract. There were 13239 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3697 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 534 contract(s) at a $141.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $272.3K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 4901 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3221 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding STX (NASDAQ:STX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 417 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $109.5K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 118 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1012 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WOLF (NYSE:WOLF), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 322 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWD (NASDAQ:CRWD), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 168 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $2585.0 per contract. There were 696 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 912 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTU (NASDAQ:INTU), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 77 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 21 contract(s) at a $640.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.4K, with a price of $3210.0 per contract. There were 45 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 740 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

