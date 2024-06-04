10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/07/24 $1150.00 $31.6K 12.2K 32.8K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/07/24 $162.50 $44.6K 5.8K 28.2K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $20.00 $495.0K 5.8K 8.8K MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/07/24 $410.00 $52.5K 3.4K 3.6K HPE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/07/24 $17.00 $33.3K 2.2K 2.6K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $34.00 $43.3K 5.7K 1.5K TSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $140.00 $31.7K 4.3K 1.0K GTLB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $35.00 $26.1K 2.3K 832 SMCI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/14/24 $650.00 $33.1K 185 649 NOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $760.00 $116.9K 85 618

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 7, 2024. Parties traded 14 contract(s) at a $1150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $2260.0 per contract. There were 12230 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32880 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 7, 2024. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $162.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.6K, with a price of $221.0 per contract. There were 5822 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28285 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NYSE:PLTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 73 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $495.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 5845 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8819 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 7, 2024. This event was a transfer of 260 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.5K, with a price of $202.0 per contract. There were 3432 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3609 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HPE (NYSE:HPE), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 7, 2024. Parties traded 513 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 2261 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2652 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 1275 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.3K, with a price of $34.0 per contract. There were 5799 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1520 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 104 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.7K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 4301 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GTLB (NASDAQ:GTLB), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 227 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 95 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 2379 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 832 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 10 day(s) on June 14, 2024. This event was a transfer of 69 contract(s) at a $650.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.1K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 185 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 649 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NOW (NYSE:NOW), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 108 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $760.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $116.9K, with a price of $1674.0 per contract. There were 85 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 618 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

