10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/02/24 $115.00 $41.7K 29.8K 91.1K AMD PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/02/24 $141.00 $28.6K 404 3.1K INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/02/24 $32.00 $36.0K 5.4K 2.7K MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/02/24 $20.50 $28.6K 2.4K 2.0K TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/02/24 $165.00 $35.0K 1.9K 1.9K SMCI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/02/24 $720.00 $29.2K 886 1.9K RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $12.00 $27.0K 14.2K 1.6K ARM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $100.00 $76.7K 0 1.4K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/02/24 $112.00 $29.1K 2.0K 1.4K MSFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/02/24 $415.00 $25.6K 2.8K 1.3K

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 2, 2024. Parties traded 204 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.7K, with a price of $203.0 per contract. There were 29843 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 91171 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 2, 2024. Parties traded 48 contract(s) at a $141.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $597.0 per contract. There were 404 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3162 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 2, 2024. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 5425 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2756 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 2, 2024. Parties traded 301 contract(s) at a $20.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 2484 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 2, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 1919 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1977 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 2, 2024. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $720.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $1461.0 per contract. There were 886 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1948 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $54.0 per contract. There were 14267 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1650 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ARM (NASDAQ:ARM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 235 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 98 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.7K, with a price of $781.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1499 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 2, 2024. This event was a transfer of 280 contract(s) at a $112.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $104.0 per contract. There were 2062 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1418 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 2, 2024. This event was a transfer of 54 contract(s) at a $415.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 2837 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1364 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

