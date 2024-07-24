10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $175.00 $218.2K 1.3K 76.6K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/26/24 $118.00 $63.7K 17.7K 70.9K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/26/24 $435.00 $36.4K 1.7K 10.0K SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/26/24 $750.00 $38.6K 2.7K 7.0K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $230.00 $56.7K 52.1K 6.2K CRWD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/26/24 $270.00 $36.4K 3.0K 3.3K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $45.00 $97.8K 7.5K 2.3K U CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $18.00 $401.8K 356 1.4K QCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/26/24 $190.00 $48.0K 1.8K 1.3K ZETA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $20.00 $118.1K 6.9K 1.1K

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 114 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 204 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $218.2K, with a price of $1070.0 per contract. There were 1382 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 76662 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 26, 2024. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $118.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.7K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 17755 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70928 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 26, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $435.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.4K, with a price of $182.0 per contract. There were 1773 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10073 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 26, 2024. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $750.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.6K, with a price of $3868.0 per contract. There were 2748 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7010 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 265 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.7K, with a price of $214.0 per contract. There were 52189 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6299 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWD (NASDAQ:CRWD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 26, 2024. This event was a transfer of 39 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.4K, with a price of $935.0 per contract. There were 3007 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3348 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 877 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 206 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.8K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 7506 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2361 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For U (NYSE:U), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 212 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1400 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $401.8K, with a price of $287.0 per contract. There were 356 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1406 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 26, 2024. This event was a transfer of 64 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 1839 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1347 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZETA (NYSE:ZETA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 622 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.1K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 6997 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1116 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

