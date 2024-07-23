10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/26/24 $260.00 $41.4K 2.5K 10.9K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $130.00 $64.3K 60.1K 5.6K SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/26/24 $800.00 $29.0K 959 4.6K AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/26/24 $163.00 $32.2K 3.0K 3.6K INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $30.00 $390.0K 9.8K 3.0K PANW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/26/24 $335.00 $26.9K 2.2K 1.6K SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/26/24 $134.00 $38.8K 693 1.4K AAPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/02/24 $225.00 $25.2K 7.2K 1.3K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $170.00 $25.9K 18.4K 1.0K TXN PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/26/24 $200.00 $287.5K 3.3K 997

• Regarding CRWD (NASDAQ:CRWD), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 26, 2024. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.4K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 2596 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10990 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 195 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.3K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 60181 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5631 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 26, 2024. This event was a transfer of 12 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $2420.0 per contract. There were 959 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4632 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 26, 2024. This event was a transfer of 115 contract(s) at a $163.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 3020 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3626 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 115 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $390.0K, with a price of $156.0 per contract. There were 9899 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3034 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PANW (NASDAQ:PANW), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 26, 2024. Parties traded 46 contract(s) at a $335.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 2201 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1672 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 26, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $134.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $194.0 per contract. There were 693 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1419 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on August 2, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 7212 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1363 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 18477 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1069 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TXN (NASDAQ:TXN), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 26, 2024. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $287.5K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 3336 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 997 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

