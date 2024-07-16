10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $127.00 $33.8K 15.3K 68.8K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $30.00 $209.8K 12.8K 8.9K AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $300.00 $97.5K 55.0K 4.9K SMCI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $900.00 $48.2K 2.8K 3.7K CLSK PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $18.50 $30.0K 172 2.1K MSTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $1700.00 $37.2K 882 1.3K MSFT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/26/24 $450.00 $35.6K 1.8K 1.1K CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.00 $52.0K 6.2K 879 MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $140.00 $27.5K 5.8K 441 IBM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $180.00 $44.5K 1.2K 402

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 162 contract(s) at a $127.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $209.0 per contract. There were 15310 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 68866 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1221 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $209.8K, with a price of $172.0 per contract. There were 12852 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8905 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 185 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.5K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 55043 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4915 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.2K, with a price of $2410.0 per contract. There were 2876 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3741 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CLSK (NASDAQ:CLSK), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $18.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 172 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 11 contract(s) at a $1700.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $3383.0 per contract. There were 882 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1344 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 10 day(s) on July 26, 2024. This event was a transfer of 46 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $775.0 per contract. There were 1832 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1138 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CORZ (NASDAQ:CORZ), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 185 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.0K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 6208 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 879 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 66 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 5833 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 441 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBM (NYSE:IBM), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 94 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 72 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.5K, with a price of $619.0 per contract. There were 1249 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 402 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.