10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $130.00 $52.4K 94.1K 166.8K MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $25.00 $37.1K 19.8K 15.4K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/26/24 $240.00 $29.2K 8.2K 15.2K TSM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $190.00 $123.5K 2.3K 6.0K AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $170.00 $64.0K 0 3.3K SMCI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $900.00 $87.4K 2.2K 3.3K MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $1700.00 $77.5K 762 1.9K IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $190.00 $38.5K 2.2K 1.4K MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $457.50 $29.8K 3.2K 1.2K IREN CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $12.50 $30.5K 8.8K 791

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 251 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.4K, with a price of $209.0 per contract. There were 94150 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 166894 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 135 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 19878 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15478 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on July 26, 2024. Parties traded 154 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 8231 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15212 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 67 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $123.5K, with a price of $1235.0 per contract. There were 2399 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6055 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3314 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.4K, with a price of $3480.0 per contract. There were 2271 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3310 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $1700.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.5K, with a price of $3879.0 per contract. There were 762 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1927 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBM (NYSE:IBM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 2243 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1482 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $457.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $745.0 per contract. There were 3285 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1224 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 123 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 8814 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 791 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.