10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/12/24 $130.00 $45.4K 69.0K 247.6K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/12/24 $180.00 $49.5K 17.3K 100.2K AAPL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/12/24 $225.00 $30.8K 18.2K 68.5K INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $35.00 $49.0K 19.3K 15.1K SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/12/24 $1000.00 $39.9K 4.1K 13.6K CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $46.50 $26.3K 268 8.0K AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/12/24 $1850.00 $156.8K 1.6K 4.7K DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $145.00 $26.4K 5.8K 3.5K AAOI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $7.50 $46.2K 115 2.0K CLSK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $13.00 $32.7K 1.8K 1.8K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 12, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.4K, with a price of $227.0 per contract. There were 69001 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 247679 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 12, 2024. This event was a transfer of 177 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 17391 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100255 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on July 12, 2024. Parties traded 95 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 18202 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 68547 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $49.0 per contract. There were 19369 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15113 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on July 12, 2024. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $1000.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.9K, with a price of $985.0 per contract. There were 4165 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13682 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 571 contract(s) at a $46.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $46.0 per contract. There were 268 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8048 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on July 12, 2024. Parties traded 160 contract(s) at a $1850.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $156.8K, with a price of $980.0 per contract. There were 1645 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4749 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DELL (NYSE:DELL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $528.0 per contract. There were 5800 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3562 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAOI (NASDAQ:AAOI), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.2K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 115 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2045 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLSK (NASDAQ:CLSK), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 74 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $163.0 per contract. There were 1840 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1863 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

