10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/13/25 $144.00 $70.3K 12.6K 95.7K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/13/25 $205.00 $167.4K 18.6K 48.0K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $510.00 $30.7K 1.4K 19.1K WULF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $3.50 $53.4K 0 3.7K MSTR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/13/25 $380.00 $46.9K 2.6K 3.0K SMCI PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $49.00 $105.0K 133 2.5K ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $45.00 $61.0K 633 1.8K QBTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $18.00 $29.0K 3.2K 1.5K CRWV PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/13/25 $148.00 $25.2K 34 446 RCAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $13.00 $31.5K 616 315

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on June 13, 2025. Parties traded 382 contract(s) at a $144.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.3K, with a price of $184.0 per contract. There were 12682 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 95776 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on June 13, 2025. Parties traded 997 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $167.4K, with a price of $168.0 per contract. There were 18691 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 48094 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 58 contract(s) at a $510.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 1441 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19155 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WULF (NASDAQ:WULF), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 46 day(s) on July 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 3320 contract(s) at a $3.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.4K, with a price of $16.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3706 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 13, 2025. This event was a transfer of 108 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.9K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 2629 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3077 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 102 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $49.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.0K, with a price of $1050.0 per contract. There were 133 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2551 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ENPH (NASDAQ:ENPH), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 284 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.0K, with a price of $1110.0 per contract. There were 633 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1886 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QBTS (NYSE:QBTS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 3217 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1585 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWV (NASDAQ:CRWV), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 13, 2025. This event was a transfer of 42 contract(s) at a $148.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 34 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 446 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RCAT (NASDAQ:RCAT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 130 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 616 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 315 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

