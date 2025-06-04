10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/06/25 $142.00 $31.8K 45.4K 64.7K AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $200.00 $29.9K 8.1K 17.4K AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $270.00 $46.4K 26.9K 8.7K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $22.00 $458.3K 6.4K 6.0K CRWV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/06/25 $152.50 $28.9K 636 3.8K QCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/13/25 $145.00 $131.6K 178 2.7K SOUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $11.00 $46.0K 19.0K 2.4K MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/06/25 $385.00 $32.4K 1.1K 2.2K MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $50.00 $188.5K 2.1K 1.6K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $470.00 $48.0K 10.5K 1.4K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 6, 2025. Parties traded 277 contract(s) at a $142.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 45457 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 64771 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 379 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $2995.0 per contract. There were 8159 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17498 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 55 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.4K, with a price of $845.0 per contract. There were 26971 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8780 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 107 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2976 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $458.3K, with a price of $154.0 per contract. There were 6425 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6038 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWV (NASDAQ:CRWV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 6, 2025. This event was a transfer of 31 contract(s) at a $152.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $935.0 per contract. There were 636 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3882 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on June 13, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $131.6K, with a price of $528.0 per contract. There were 178 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2796 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOUN (NASDAQ:SOUN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.0K, with a price of $92.0 per contract. There were 19040 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2457 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 6, 2025. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $385.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 1143 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2241 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 107 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $188.5K, with a price of $1885.0 per contract. There were 2164 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1611 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $470.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 10518 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

