10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $140.00 $34.4K 9.5K 146.1K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/30/25 $200.00 $31.0K 9.8K 47.3K MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/06/25 $400.00 $40.0K 7.1K 6.7K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $130.00 $85.9K 14.8K 3.5K AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/06/25 $250.00 $42.2K 7.8K 2.5K INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $22.00 $154.0K 7.7K 2.1K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $125.00 $149.2K 3.8K 1.9K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $480.00 $42.7K 5.6K 1.2K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $30.00 $25.6K 24.5K 1.0K SNPS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $400.00 $47.3K 751 960

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 30, 2025. This event was a transfer of 210 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $164.0 per contract. There were 9547 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 146163 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 30, 2025. This event was a transfer of 186 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $167.0 per contract. There were 9895 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on June 6, 2025. Parties traded 99 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 7130 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6744 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 207 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.9K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 14815 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3593 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on June 6, 2025. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.2K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 7860 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2555 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 113 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $154.0K, with a price of $154.0 per contract. There were 7785 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2149 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 78 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 93 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $149.2K, with a price of $1605.0 per contract. There were 3835 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1924 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 287 contract(s) at a $480.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.7K, with a price of $149.0 per contract. There were 5689 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1258 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 204 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 24500 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1060 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNPS (NASDAQ:SNPS), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 86 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.3K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 751 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 960 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

