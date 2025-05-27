10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/30/25 $200.00 $25.7K 8.0K 47.0K NVTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.00 $30.2K 9.7K 18.1K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/06/25 $135.00 $81.0K 18.1K 8.7K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/30/25 $465.00 $34.8K 8.5K 5.2K QBTS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/30/25 $18.50 $60.0K 1.8K 1.8K IONQ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/30/25 $40.00 $320.0K 2.9K 1.7K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $17.00 $35.8K 2.8K 1.6K PONY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $20.00 $57.7K 5.0K 1.3K CRWV PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/06/25 $100.00 $91.9K 315 1.2K MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $450.00 $32.1K 3.5K 1.2K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 30, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $257.0 per contract. There were 8086 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47077 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVTS (NASDAQ:NVTS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $121.0 per contract. There were 9740 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18192 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on June 6, 2025. This event was a transfer of 135 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.0K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 18196 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8711 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 30, 2025. This event was a transfer of 272 contract(s) at a $465.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 8565 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5213 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QBTS (NYSE:QBTS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 30, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $18.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 1853 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1817 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IONQ (NYSE:IONQ), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 30, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $320.0K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 2925 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1772 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $179.0 per contract. There were 2817 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1689 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PONY (NASDAQ:PONY), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 199 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.7K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 5029 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1321 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWV (NASDAQ:CRWV), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on June 6, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.9K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 315 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1274 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 3536 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

