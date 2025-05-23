10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/23/25 $131.00 $29.8K 7.6K 118.4K MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/30/25 $410.00 $68.1K 2.7K 28.3K PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/23/25 $123.00 $26.0K 5.7K 9.3K AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/06/25 $250.00 $78.0K 4.5K 3.6K RGTI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $15.00 $28.6K 3.2K 2.3K APLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.00 $27.2K 5.7K 2.1K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $195.00 $226.8K 2.3K 1.0K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $455.00 $221.0K 2.0K 517 AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $120.00 $34.9K 9.4K 453 INTU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $720.00 $446.0K 1 428

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 284 contract(s) at a $131.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 7616 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 118427 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on May 30, 2025. This event was a transfer of 213 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.1K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 2797 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28378 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $123.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $52.0 per contract. There were 5725 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9362 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on June 6, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.0K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 4537 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3628 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RGTI (NASDAQ:RGTI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 173 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 3226 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2363 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APLD (NASDAQ:APLD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 602 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 69 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 5717 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2111 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $226.8K, with a price of $1134.0 per contract. There were 2383 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1029 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $455.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $221.0K, with a price of $2210.0 per contract. There were 2070 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 517 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 84 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 57 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $613.0 per contract. There were 9420 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 453 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTU (NASDAQ:INTU), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 154 contract(s) at a $720.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $446.0K, with a price of $2850.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 428 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

