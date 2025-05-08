10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/09/25 $115.00 $28.8K 10.5K 58.4K MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/09/25 $420.00 $33.3K 5.2K 43.0K PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/09/25 $118.00 $188.7K 1.6K 10.4K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $440.00 $36.2K 7.1K 6.1K CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $16.00 $35.4K 7.8K 2.4K PONY CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $20.00 $37.5K 2.2K 2.0K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/06/25 $225.00 $40.3K 4.8K 1.8K APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $350.00 $62.4K 4.2K 1.6K DBX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $32.00 $40.4K 452 1.4K MCHP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $32.50 $174.0K 602 600

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 9, 2025. This event was a transfer of 901 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 10580 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 58496 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 9, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $663.0 per contract. There were 5291 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 43013 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 9, 2025. Parties traded 1020 contract(s) at a $118.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $188.7K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 1658 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10425 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $725.0 per contract. There were 7146 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6177 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLSK (NASDAQ:CLSK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 71 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 984 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $36.0 per contract. There were 7895 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2434 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PONY (NASDAQ:PONY), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 2255 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2078 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on June 6, 2025. This event was a transfer of 650 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.3K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 4893 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1899 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APP (NASDAQ:APP), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 44 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.4K, with a price of $1426.0 per contract. There were 4203 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1682 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DBX (NASDAQ:DBX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 523 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.4K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 452 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1458 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MCHP (NASDAQ:MCHP), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $174.0K, with a price of $1740.0 per contract. There were 602 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

