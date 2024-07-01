10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/05/24 $125.00 $31.2K 42.1K 173.2K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/05/24 $217.50 $36.1K 16.2K 77.8K MAXN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/05/24 $0.50 $32.5K 18.1K 14.7K SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/05/24 $800.00 $243.9K 465 6.0K CLSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/05/24 $19.00 $59.5K 2.3K 5.5K GTLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $75.00 $168.0K 378 4.7K AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/05/24 $1650.00 $40.9K 1.7K 4.4K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/12/24 $130.00 $27.3K 329 2.9K MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/05/24 $23.50 $65.9K 1.2K 2.8K XRX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $12.00 $49.4K 351 2.1K

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 5, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $156.0 per contract. There were 42146 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 173215 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on July 5, 2024. Parties traded 190 contract(s) at a $217.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 16258 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 77801 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MAXN (NASDAQ:MAXN), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on July 5, 2024. Parties traded 1300 contract(s) at a $0.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 18190 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14746 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on July 5, 2024. Parties traded 85 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $243.9K, with a price of $2870.0 per contract. There were 465 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6006 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLSK (NASDAQ:CLSK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 5, 2024. This event was a transfer of 4547 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 86 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.5K, with a price of $12.0 per contract. There were 2303 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5507 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GTLB (NASDAQ:GTLB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 564 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $168.0K, with a price of $840.0 per contract. There were 378 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4738 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 5, 2024. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $1650.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $2045.0 per contract. There were 1746 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4467 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on July 12, 2024. Parties traded 65 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 329 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2925 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 5, 2024. This event was a transfer of 3664 contract(s) at a $23.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.9K, with a price of $18.0 per contract. There were 1222 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2866 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XRX (NASDAQ:XRX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 760 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.4K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 351 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2162 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

